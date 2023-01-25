Albany police officer injured during North Albany shooting

An Albany police officer was injured by flying glass during a shooting in North Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Officers responded to a residence on Valley View Drive Northwest at around 12:20 p.m. after 19-year-old Albany man Alex Cameron Greig reported that he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, according to the release.

Arriving on the scene, officers reported shots fired from inside the home. One Albany police officer was injured by flying glass, according to the sheriff's office, and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Greig surrendered and police took him into custody, according to the release.

“We are very fortunate that no police officers were seriously injured and the suspect is in custody," Albany police Chief Marcia Harnden said in the news release. "We appreciate the professionalism of both Albany police officers on scene and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, who is taking the lead on the investigation."

Officials with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said they will release more information when it is available.