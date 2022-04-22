Albany police locate man they allege hit a 12-year-old with a truck

The Albany Police Department has arrested an Albany man accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with his truck and then driving away.

According to the Linn County Jail website, Jeffrey Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday, April 21 on suspicion of failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons and third-degree assault.

The charges stem from an April 18 incident at the Knox Butte Roundabout. The alleged hit-and-run occurred around 6:20 p.m., according to Albany police. The night of the incident, the agency asked for any witnesses to come forward.

Through investigation, the agency located the truck, which had been abandoned, according to an APD Facebook post. Officers wrote a search warrant and contacted Johnson, who turned himself in.

Officers visited the victim, identified as Emilee in the agency's Facebook post, on Friday, April 22.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, April 22 on a charge of failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons.

