Albany police identify car suspected in fatal hit-and-run

The Albany Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle suspected to be involved in a Saturday, Dec. 10 fatal hit-and-run.

The agency is asking for any information regarding a mid-1980s to mid-'90s dark colored, single cab pickup truck. According to an agency news release, the vehicle may be a Nissan.

At around 4:22 a.m. Saturday morning, someone called 911 to report a person lying in the roadway on Geary Street Southeast near the Heritage Mall. Responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to Albany police, and suspected a motorist had struck the pedestrian and then drove away.

Albany police have now identified the victim as 30-year-old Alexandria Lee Mulrooney of Albany.

When emergency personnel responded to the scene, no car was in sight, but the suspected vehicle left front-end material at the scene, suggesting it sustained some damage from the collision, according to Albany police.

Police are still asking for video surveillance in the area of Geary Street between Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue from 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the APD detective unit at 541-917-7680 and reference case #22-07895.