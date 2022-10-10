Albany police arrest man accused of assaulting victim with weapon

Albany police have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a victim with a weapon and using or threatening to use a firearm.

Officers arrested Javier Valentine Cabellos-Guevara, 41, on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is accused of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Linn County Jail.

Linn County Circuit Court documents allege on or around Oct. 7, Cabellos-Guevara assaulted a victim with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The defendant allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim in a menacing act.

Cabellos-Guevara also reportedly used of threatened the use of a firearm against another victim and entered a motor vehicle with the intent of committing the crime of assault, court documents allege.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Oct. 10.