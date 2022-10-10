 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany police arrest man accused of assaulting victim with weapon

  • Updated
  • 0
Handcuffs stock

Albany police have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting a victim with a weapon and using or threatening to use a firearm.

Officers arrested Javier Valentine Cabellos-Guevara, 41, on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is accused of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Linn County Jail.

Linn County Circuit Court documents allege on or around Oct. 7, Cabellos-Guevara assaulted a victim with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The defendant allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim in a menacing act.

Cabellos-Guevara also reportedly used of threatened the use of a firearm against another victim and entered a motor vehicle with the intent of committing the crime of assault, court documents allege.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Oct. 10.              

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News