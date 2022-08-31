Albany police allege man raped an intoxicated minor

Albany police have arrested a man accused of raping and sexually abusing a minor who was reportedly intoxicated.
Officers arrested Jason Keith Perry, 20, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. He is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, luring a minor and third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege on or around July 11, Perry raped and sexually abused a minor who was younger than 16 and incapable of consent by reason of intoxication. The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
Perry is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31.