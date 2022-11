The Oregon State Board of Nursing placed an Albany nurse’s license on probation for two years after he was reportedly terminated for on-the-job impairment.

According to disciplinary documents, Dane Welch received his registered nurse license Oct. 12, 2021. On or around Aug. 25, the board learned Welch tested p positively during a drug screen.

Welch admitted to the allegations, according to the disciplinary documents, and he agreed to follow the conditions of his probation.