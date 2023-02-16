An Albany man with a unique haircut that helped investigators identify him and who would visit homeless encampments to "preach to peasants" — originally charged with attempted murder — has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after being convicted of attempted assault.

Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams sentenced 24-year-old John Dakota Lyon to 58 months in prison during a Wednesday, Feb. 15 hearing after Lyon pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault.

Lyon was sentenced on two open cases in Benton County. In the second case, Williams sentenced Lyon to 18 months in prison following a guilty plea to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. This sentence will run concurrently with the 58 months.

The incidents

Lyon was initially indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for a Nov. 23, 2021, incident. Court documents alleged Lyon tried to kill someone using a dangerous weapon.

Details emerged at the sentencing.

Prosecutor Steven Thiel said Lyon attacked a homeless man in North Albany with a knife and blunt object, causing severe skull injuries and temporary loss of vision.

Thiel added that throughout the investigation, Lyon told authorities he went to homeless camps in attempts to “preach to peasants.”

A probable cause affidavit for the case said an Albany police officer responded to a report of an assault near the Corvallis Clinic, 633 North Albany Road NW. A nearby gas station employee had reported a man was bleeding from his head.

The victim told the caller he was attacked, according to the affidavit. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital.

The victim told the officer that a man he didn't know ran up on him and attacked him. The victim said he had seen the suspect previously in the same area of town but did not know who he was.

After receiving medical treatment, the victim was transported to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital to treat a skull fracture.

Days later, the next incident occurred a block away.

Lyon was originally charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and third-degree theft for a Nov. 26, 2021, robbery at the North Albany Independent Grocers Alliance.

According to a probable cause affidavit in this case, an IGA employee reported Lyon stole a knife and possibly a hat and energy drink too. When employees told Lyon he needed to pay for the items, he allegedly threatened them as he tried to open the knife from its packaging.

Identifying and arresting Lyon

Lyon’s unique haircut at the time of the crimes helped police to identify him.

While recovering at OHSU, the assault victim told police the man who had hit him had a “really strange haircut,” according to the affidavit.

The victim described the cut as shaved on top and in the front, but longer in the back. An officer later discovered this style is sometimes called a “skullet.”

Police compiled a six-photograph lineup and asked the victim to identify the man who struck him. He picked out Lyon from the lineup.

Because of this, police were able to identify Lyon as the man in the video surveillance from the IGA during the robbery.

A plea deal

In exchange for pleading guilty to the attempted assault and the unlawful use of a weapon charges, all other charges in both cases were dismissed.

The attempted murder case was scheduled to go to trial next week, but Lyon opted to take the plea deal.

Defense attorney Christian Strahl said this decision showed how his client has matured since his arrest while in custody.

