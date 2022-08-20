Albany man tried to fight officers: Police

An Albany man wandering into traffic reportedly ripped off his shirt, took a fighting stance, reached for a firearm and was hit with a stun gun Friday morning after police say he resisted arrest.

Someone called 911 at 9:55 a.m. Aug. 19 to report a man was stepping into traffic near Rigoberto’s, on Southwest Queen Avenue near Pacific Boulevard Southwest.

Two Albany Police Department officers and two department trainees reportedly contacted 23-year-old José Luiz Perez-Alvarez who they allege ran into traffic on Queen, removed his shirt, and assumed a fighting stance.

“He started to take off his clothes and challenge officers to a fight,” said Alex Johnson, a sergeant at the department.

Johnson said officers ordered Perez-Alvarez to lay down. Officers allege Perez-Alvarez struggled against them.

“He was taking steps to not be taken into custody,” Johnson said.

Johnson said an officer reportedly saw Perez-Alvarez reach for another officer’s firearm. One officer shot Perez-Alvarez with a stun gun, Johnson said.

“He grabbed for an officer’s gun, he was tased,” he said.

An officer reportedly suffered a minor injury in the struggle.

Police transported Perez-Alvarez to Linn County Jail where he was booked on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, a class C felony, and attempting to assault an officer.

Perez-Alvarez also is charged with first-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest and two counts of failing to appear.

Law enforcement officials allege Perez-Alvarez broke into a vehicle July 1. He was charged by the Linn County District Attorney with misdemeanor unlawful entry.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Perez-Alvarez on July 26 in Salem for failing to appear on that charge in court.

Linn County Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest Aug. 18 after Perez-Alvarez again failed to appear.