Albany man suspected of assault with weapon

Albany police officers have arrested an Albany man for allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon.

Officers arrested Isaac Philip Waugh, 26, on July 2 on suspicion of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to an indictment filed with Linn County Circuit Court on June 30, Waugh allegedly assaulted another person using a dangerous weapon while being aided by another individual at the scene. It wasn't clear what kind of weapon may have been involved.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on or around Nov. 19, 2020.

The indictment alleges Waugh also damaged vehicles that were not his own in an amount exceeding $1,000.

Six witnesses appeared before the grand jury prior to indictment, according to court documents, and bail was set at $80,000.

Waugh is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, July 5.

