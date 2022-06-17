Albany man sentenced to 17-plus years for Linn County crime spree

An Albany man has been sentenced to just over 17 years in prison for an April crime spree in Linn County.

Justin Allen Barr, 32, was sentenced to 206 months in prison in connection to an April 21 crime spree during which Barr stole a car as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a store and fled from police.

Kyla Mazhary-Clark represented Barr during the trial. A representative at her firm, Albany-based Law Office of Ivers & Miller, said Mazhary-Clark would not comment on ongoing cases. According to Oregon’s online court database, as of Friday, June 17, Barr’s case is closed. The law office representative said Mazhary-Clark still would not comment on the case or her client.

Prosecutor Alex Olenick did not immediately return a request for comment.

A news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crime spree started in Millersburg at the Point S Tire and Auto when Barr broke the glass door of the business and stole keys to vehicles that were waiting for service.

Barr then stole a 2008 Chrysler 300, according to LCSO, and drove to the Tangent Inn Bar and Grill where he tried to break the glass on a door and window to enter the building.

Barr could not get into the building and then drove to the 7 Star Convenience Store in Halsey where he used a shopping cart to break the glass front door. He stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Next, Barr drove to the Eugene area where the Eugene Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop on Barr. Barr eluded officers who ultimately stopped their pursuit. A little while later, the Springfield Police Department found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Barr was arrested by Eugene police on the suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer.

Detectives from the Linn County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the stolen car and seized keys from the vehicle that had been stolen earlier in the day from the auto shop, according to the news release. Detectives also seized the stolen merchandise from the convenience store. They took Barr into custody April 22. He was held at Linn County Jail.

According to court documents, Barr was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 16. A jury had convicted him the day before on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to commit second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and five counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Judge Brendan Kane presided over the 12-person jury trial.

