Albany man sentenced for sex crimes against minor

An Albany man has been sentenced to a little more than six years in prison for sexually abusing a minor known to him.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Nicolas Pedro Simon on Monday, Sept. 19 to 75 months in prison, following a first-degree sexual abuse conviction.

Simon was arraigned initially on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse in November. The third-degree sexual abuse charge was dismissed during sentencing in accordance with a plea agreement between the state and defense.

According to court documents, Simon sexually abused a minor on two occasions between Oct. 4, 2010, and Oct. 4, 2018. Simon was accused of these crimes after he had already been arrested on suspicion of different sex crimes.

In the first case, he was accused of seven counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over the course of seven incidents spanning from June 13, 2012, to June 13, 2021. The victim was reportedly a minor who was younger than 12.

During Monday’s sentencing, prosecutor Ryan Lucke said the additional sexual abuse allegations came to light after the mother of the first victim began asking others if they had experienced any inappropriate contact with Simon. The Albany Police Department investigated both cases.

Simon is scheduled to be sentenced for his other case Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. As a part of the plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced on two counts of first-degree attempted sodomy. He pleaded guilty to these charges Aug. 11. All other counts are expected to be dismissed, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Conner Egan declined to comment on Monday’s case. Lead defense attorney for Simon, Emily Palmer, will be at Tuesday’s sentencing.