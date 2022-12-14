Albany man sentenced for causing partner’s death

An Albany man has been sentenced to a little more than six years in prison for recklessly causing the death of his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced 51-year-old Charles Lynn Golliher to 75 months in prison.

The sentence follows Golliher's conviction of second-degree manslaughter, coercion and two counts of fourth-degree assault, all perpetrated against Candi Marie Libke, 35.

Libke’s death

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Golliher in January after the defendant brought a deceased Libke to Albany General Hospital on Jan. 21. Deputies, called to the scene by Albany police officers responding to a 911 call, arrested Golliher on suspicion of assault and strangulation.

The unidentified 911 caller reported that Libke appeared to have been assaulted and had black eyes and facial trauma.

Deputy Medical Examiner Jeanne Seelye examined Libke’s body and documented a range of injuries, including bruised “raccoon eyes,” a laceration on the chin consistent with an object strike, bruises on multiple areas of the body at various stages of healing and rigor mortis in the legs and arms.

Later, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination on Libke and found evidence of manual strangulation.

Interviewing Golliher

Benton County Sheriff's deputies investigated the case and interviewed Golliher, according to the affidavit.

Golliher told detectives he was engaged to Libke and lived with her inside of his truck that he parked in an area near Hoskins Road at night. He admitted to being the only one who was with Libke between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

Golliher said Libke had complained about a stomachache the morning of Jan. 21. He drove with Libke to his job site in Alsea and later drove to Corvallis to run some errands. Golliher said Libke was laying in the backseat of the truck the entire day.

He then drove to Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath where Libke reportedly went to the bathroom. After several minutes, Golliher went to check on Libke, according to the affidavit, and found her on the floor. He told detectives he believed Libke’s facial injuries were caused by her hitting her head while sitting on the toilet.

Golliher told detectives he tried to save Libke with CPR and later drove to North Albany with Libke’s body to meet his mother.

Golliher’s mother told authorities when she met with her son, she noticed Libke’s body was stiff with rigor mortis. She told Golliher to either call the police or go to the hospital. He chose the hospital.

During his interview, detectives noticed Golliher’s hand was swollen and bruised, according to the affidavit, and that he was trying to hide his hand.

Detectives also interviewed members of Libke’s family who reported that Golliher often hurt Libke and “beats the shit” out of her.

One family member told detectives Libke had confided in him that on Aug. 1, 2020, Golliher choked her until she passed out and left her to die. Witnesses to the relationship described it as abusive, according to the affidavit.

The court case

Golliher was originally arraigned on one count of second-degree assault, two counts of strangulation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

During the course of court hearings, the prosecution added the manslaughter charge.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, prosecutor Amie Matusko and defense attorney Clark Willes said there was a last-minute change to Golliher’s plea deal.

Golliher pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, coercion and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Matusko said she believed the state could have proven the defendant was guilty of first-degree manslaughter, but autopsy results complicated that.

“This was the appropriate resolution for both parties,” Matusko said. “I think this allows all parties to move forward and heal.”

Matusko and Willes said the autopsy revealed Libke had an internal infection at the time of her death, potentially making her more vulnerable to the injuries Golliher caused.

The manslaughter and one count of fourth-degree assault convictions were for the injuries that led to Libke’s death Jan. 21. The coercion and other fourth-degree assault convictions stem from the Aug. 1, 2020, incident.

Prior to sentencing, Libke’s mother urged Donohue to give the maximum penalty.

“He’ll kill again, I know it,” she said.

Donohue ordered Golliher to pay $3,224 in restitution for Libke's funeral expenses.