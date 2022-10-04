Albany man sentenced 20 years for sexual abuse against minor

An Albany man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Jose Luis Virgen Ruiz, 45, on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. Prosecutor Jessica Cooney represented the state and Erik Moeller represented the defendant, who appeared virtually from the Linn County Jail.

Ruiz was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration, which he pleaded no contest to.

Following the state and defense’s plea agreement, Kane sentenced the defendant to 90 months for the first-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration charge and 75 months each for the sexual abuse convictions.

He was originally charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse after Albany police arrested him in April.

According to court documents, the crimes took place between Dec. 17, 2012, and Dec. 16, 2014, and involved a minor younger than 12.

Three witnesses appeared before a grand jury prior to an indictment in July.

Although the state and defense both acknowledged that Virgen Ruiz made some admissions regarding the crimes, the defendant passionately defended himself in court, saying some of the victim’s claims were false. He said he only wants to take responsibility for the mistakes he made, not ones he asserts he didn’t make.

One count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy were dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.

Both attorneys declined to comment.