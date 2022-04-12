 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albany man dies in custody of Department of Corrections

  • Updated
An Albany man died Monday, April 11 while in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

According to a news release from the DOC, Phillip Charles Wagner, 65, died while on hospice care. He was incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. He entered custody April 16, 2015, from Linn County and had an earliest release date of May 31, 2039.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Wagner was convicted of first-degree sodomy and third-degree rape. Court documents say one victim was under the age of 12 and the other was under the age of 16 at the time of the crimes.

The DOC notified Oregon State Police of the death, as is department protocol.

Phillip Wagner.jpg

Phillip Charles Wagner

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Corrections
