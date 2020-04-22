Albany man charged with sexually luring a teenager online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man is facing criminal charges after being accused of trying to entice a 15-year-old girl online to have sexual contact with him.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Rolan Harvey Meyers was arrested for "knowingly soliciting a 15-year-old female child online, where he took substantial steps to engage in sexual contact with the girl," according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began posing as a child online on April 15, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Meyers allegedly began texting the undercover account, even though he was told "several times" that the child was only 15 years old, the news release said.

On Wednesday morning, investigators say, Meyers suggested meeting up with the 15-year-old after asking if her parents were there. Deputies took Myers into custody in Corvallis, where he had allegedly gone to meet the girl.

Myers was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child and attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.