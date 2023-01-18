Albany man charged with sex crimes

An Albany man was charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17.

Brant Michael Cothern, 44, allegedly committed the crimes between 2011 and 2014, and the victim was a female younger than 14, according to an indictment.

The indictment was filed Dec. 20, and Cothern was booked in the Linn County Jail on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Cothern’s bail at $200,000 on Tuesday, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 30.

Edward Talmadge was appointed Cothern’s defense attorney.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison upon conviction.

Cothern has no prior criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.