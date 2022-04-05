Albany man charged with sex crimes

An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.

Jose Luis Virgen Ruiz, 44, was accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse.

Senior Judge Daniel Murphy set his bail at $100,000 based on the serious nature of the charges.

The crimes allegedly occurred between December 2012 and December 2014, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case, according to court paperwork.

Michael Paul, Linn County deputy district attorney, asked for security of $200,000 in the case, adding that three of the charges were Jessica’s Law crimes which bring a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. He said that Virgen Ruiz was a flight risk and high bail would protect the safety of the accuser.

“There were likely more events that have not been charged yet,” Paul said.

Defense attorney Rex White stressed that Virgen Ruiz had no criminal history, owned a local business, and had numerous relatives in the area. White asked Murphy to depart from the typical $50,000 minimum bail for such a serious offense and consider a conditional release, without security.

Defense attorneys Erik Moeller and Patricia Lulay were assigned to Virgen Ruiz’s case.

White handled Tuesday’s session of brief teleconference arraignments, and Virgen Ruiz appeared from the Linn County Jail.

Virgen Ruiz told Murphy that English was his second language, and requested an interpreter. Murphy responded that an interpreter wasn’t available for the Tuesday hearing but would be for future court appearances.

The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for April 18.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

