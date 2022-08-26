Albany man arrested on suspicion of rape

Albany police have arrested an Albany man for allegedly raping someone who was incapable of giving consent.

Officers arrested Jack Rudolph Visconti, 21, on Thursday, Aug. 25. The arrest follows a secret indictment filed with Linn County Circuit Court on July 26.

The indictment alleges Visconti engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was unable to give consent due to mental incapacitation and physical helplessness.

According to court documents, Visconti is accused of two counts of first-degree rape, said to have occurred at some point during September 2017.

The secret indictment indicates two witnesses appeared before the Grand Jury prior to filing the document.

Visconti is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26.