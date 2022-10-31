 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story web only

Albany man arrested on suspicion of assault with weapon

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Scenes from a multi-car crash on I5 south on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of assaulting someone with a weapon.

Officers arrested Nicholas Burton Howell, 27, on Saturday, Oct. 29. He is accused of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents allege Howell caused physical injury to the victim using a deadly or dangerous weapon on Oct. 29. They do not describe the weapon. The alleged incident was an act of domestic violence, court documents said.

Howell was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31. According to Oregon's online court database, Howell has retained Salem-based Matthew Gipson as his defense attorney.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

I5 Car crash

I5 Car crash

Scenes from a multi-car crash on I5 south on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News