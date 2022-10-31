Albany man arrested on suspicion of assault with weapon

Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of assaulting someone with a weapon.

Officers arrested Nicholas Burton Howell, 27, on Saturday, Oct. 29. He is accused of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents allege Howell caused physical injury to the victim using a deadly or dangerous weapon on Oct. 29. They do not describe the weapon. The alleged incident was an act of domestic violence, court documents said.

Howell was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31. According to Oregon's online court database, Howell has retained Salem-based Matthew Gipson as his defense attorney.