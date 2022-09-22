Albany man arrested for alleged sexual assault after 11-hour standoff

Albany police have arrested an Albany suspected of sexual assault, according to an agency news release.

Officers arrested Jeffrey Richards, 68, on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and coercion.

At around 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers received reports of a sexual assault in the 4200 block of Ramona Place Southeast. According to the news release, witnesses told police a woman was crying and bleeding in the front yard of a home.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where she was treated and released. Detectives learned the victim and Richards had met earlier that day at Ma's Dairy Farm Tavern and then went to Richard's home.

When officers arrived at the residence, Richards refused to leave his home or comply with police, the news release said. Around 11 hours later, APD executed a search warrant for Richards and his home. Police forcibly entered the residence and Richards surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe there have been other similar incidents involving Richards. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Detective Gabe Flores at 541-917-7680.