Albany police have arrested an Albany man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Officers arrested Derek Wilder, 23, on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse and booked him into the Linn County Jail on Monday, Dec. 19.

Court documents allege Wilder sexually abused a minor younger than 14 years old on or between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Wilder was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20 on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.