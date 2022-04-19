Albany man arrested for alleged rape and strangulation

An Albany man is suspected of multiple crimes, including rape, strangulation and child pornography.

Albany police officers arrested Tiawan Denai Richards, 20, on Thursday, April 14 on suspicion of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, strangulation and rape.

Richards was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, April 15 on one count of first-degree rape, one count of strangulation, three counts of third-degree rape and three counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, the first-degree rape and strangulation charges are said to have occurred on or between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31 and involved the same victim. The rest of the charges are said to have stemmed from incidents occurring on or between Sept. 1 and March 31.

Court documents allege the rape victim was under the age of 16. The documents also say Richards allegedly encouraged a child to participate or engage in sexually explicit conduct with the intention of observing or recording it on three separate occasions.

During Richards’ arraignment, Linn County Circuit Court Keith Stein set the defendant’s bail at $75,000 and appointed Joseph Elwood as his defense attorney.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 25.

