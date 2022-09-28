Albany man arrested for alleged assault with weapon

Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of assaulting someone with a weapon.

Steven Michael Anderson, 50, is accused of second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, reckless driving, two counts of menacing and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

According to court documents, on or around Tuesday, Sept. 27, Anderson allegedly hurt a victim with a weapon, and endangered the same person with a car. Anderson allegedly attempted to cause physical injury using a weapon to another victim as well.

Anderson was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28.

In a notice filed with the court, the state issued its intent to seek an enhanced sentence should Anderson be found guilty. The prosecution is basing its notice on the claims that Anderson has persistently been involved in similar offenses, was on conditional release at the time of the alleged crime and that rehabilitation efforts will not be successful.