Albany man, already accused of sex crimes, accused of another

An Albany man already accused of multiple sex crimes is facing another allegation.

Jeffrey Thomas Richards, 68, is accused of first-degree sexual abuse for an incident alleged to have happened on or around Dec. 8, 2017, court documents allege.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on this charge in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5.

In a notice filed with the court, the prosecution issued its intent to seek an enhanced notice should Richards be found guilty. The notice said the victim in the case was particularly vulnerable and Richards has allegedly been involved in similar offenses.

Other allegations

Richards was arrested Sept. 22 on suspicion of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and coercion. This is a separate case from Wednesday’s arraignment.

On Sept. 21, Albany police received reports of a sexual assault in the 4200 block of Ramona Place Southeast, according to an Albany Police Department news release.

Police discovered a woman crying and bleeding in the front yard of a home. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital where she was treated and released. Through investigation, detectives learned the victim had met Richards earlier that day at Ma’s Dairy Farm Tavern before going to Richard’s home.

When officers arrived at Richard’s house, he refused to comply with police or leave his home. Around 11 hours later, Albany PD executed a search warrant for Richards and his residence. Police forcibly entered the home and Richards surrendered. He is being held at the Linn County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

At the time of the initial arrest, officers said the investigation was ongoing and they believed there had been other similar incidents involving Richards.