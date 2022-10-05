 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albany man accused of sexually abusing physically helpless victim

Handcuffs stock
Logan Hannigan-Downs, Mid-Valley Media

Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of sexually abusing a vulnerable victim.

Police arrested Gary Dale Henderson Jr., 33, on Tuesday, Oct. 4 on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.

Linn County Circuit Court documents allege Henderson sexually abused a victim who was “mentally incapacitated and/or physically helpless” on or between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Henderson was scheduled to be arraigned in court on one count of first-degree sexual abuse Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5.

