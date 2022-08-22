Albany man accused of rape, assault, strangulation

Albany police officers have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of rape, assault and strangulation.

According to the Linn County Jail, Jeremiah Rojas, 32, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 20. He is facing three counts of first-degree rape, four counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.

Court documents allege the crimes took place over multiple time spans and involved the same victim. The incidents are said to have occurred between Jan. 1 and May 10.

Rojas allegedly knew the victim was pregnant during at least some of the reported incidents, according to court documents.

The charging document also alleges that Rojas has been “convicted of strangulation, assault or menacing, or of equivalent crimes in another jurisdiction,” and the victim in the previous conviction is the same victim in the current case.

Rojas was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Aug. 22.