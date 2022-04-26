Albany man accused of attempted murder

Albany police have arrested a man following a murder attempt in which a gun was used — except in court, the victim wouldn't characterize it as a crime at all.

Officers arrested Steven Earl Worthen, 52, of Albany on Monday, April 25 on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon.

Court documents allege that on Sunday, April 24 Worthen shot at the victim with intent to cause serious physical injury and death.

Worthen was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon on charges of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of weapon with a firearm.

During Monday’s hearing, the victim, a young man whose arm was in a sling, told Judge Keith Stein the incident wasn’t intentional but an accident. The victim asked that Worthen be released.

The prosecution asked Stein to impose $200,000 security while the defense asked for the minimum of $50,000.

Stein ultimately decided to set security at $100,000 and appointed Thomas Boone as Worthen’s defense attorney. The next court hearing in the matter is set for May 9.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

