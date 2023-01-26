Albany man accused of attempted murder after North Albany shooting

An Albany man is accused of attempted murder after deputies arrested him Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25 following an alleged shooting that resulted in flying glass hitting an Albany police officer in the eye.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alex Cameron Greig, 19, on suspected charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering, according to the Benton County Jail website.

Albany police officers responded to a residence on Valley View Drive Northwest Wednesday afternoon after Greig reported he had physically assaulted his girlfriend, a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release said.

After arriving on scene, officers reported shots fired from inside the home. One officer was injured by flying glass, according to the sheriff’s office, and was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Greig surrendered and police took him into custody.

Aiming at the police

A probable cause affidavit for the case provides more details on Wednesday's shooting.

According to the document, Greig was living inside the residence with his girlfriend and their three-and-a-half week old baby. He woke up Wednesday morning and began arguing with his girlfriend. He then called 911 saying he had hit his girlfriend. Greig had a rifle inside the home loaded and cocked to fire, according to the affidavit.

When two Albany police officers arrived at the scene, one knocked on the door with no answer. The officer knocked a second time, and noticed Greig inside the home through the window of the front door. According to the affidavit, Greig came out from behind a fireplace with the rifle and fired a single round towards the officer's head. Initially, the officer thought Greig was shooting a BB gun.

The bullet from the .22 caliber rifle made contact with the glass on the inside of the front door and hit the frame exiting the door. The officer got glass fragments in his right eye, causing his vision to be around 40%, the affidavit said.

Greig allegedly told police he was not trying to commit suicide by cop. The affidavit said Greig acknowledged that he was shooting toward the head of the officer that he could see. He told police if he had a semi-automatic firearm he would have killed both officers, according to the affidavit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"From where Alex Greig was standing when he shot and the trajectory of the bullet, there is no doubt he was shooting at (the officer)," the affidavit said.

After Greig surrendered, officers found nine .22 caliber short round and one spent .22 caliber long round in his pocket.

Alleged anger towards law enforcement

A detective spoke with Greig's mother and learned that about a week or two ago Greig had gotten a golf club and was planning on assaulting a BCSO deputy who lived nearby, the affidavit alleges. Greig's mother and girlfriend stopped him but did not report the incident. Greig's mother reportedly said she knew her son was going to do something bad in the future.

Greig was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26 on charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of weapon, assaulting a public safety officer and recklessly endangering another person.

During the arraignment, prosecutor Jay Hughes alleged Greig has made multiple attempted assaults towards law enforcement officers before Wednesday's incident, although Greig has no criminal history.

Hughes initially asked that Greig be held without bail, but court appointed defense attorney John Rich objected, saying a hearing was necessary to determine whether or not Greig could be held without bail. Judge Matthew Donohue obliged, and scheduled a hearing for Jan. 31. During Thursday's arraignment, Donohue set Greig's bail at $1 million and ordered Greig not to have any unlawful contact with law enforcement officers.

Related story: