Linn County Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of an assault with a weapon.

Deputies arrested Christopher Thomas Winnie, 38, Sunday, Nov. 20.

Court documents allege Winnie physical injured a victim with a dangerous weapon on or around Sunday.

Winnie was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.