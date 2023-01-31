Lebanon man accused of assault and strangulation

Albany police have arrested a Lebanon man accused of slamming someone's head onto concrete multiple times.
Officers arrested Richard Ronald Leo Carrillo, 47, on suspicion of assault, strangulation, menacing and more.
According to court documents, on or around Monday, Jan. 30, Carrillo hit a man's head against concrete, strangled him and used or threatened to use a firearm against him. Carrillo also allegedly drove under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31 on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, strangulation and DUII.