Albany police have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of assault and robbery.

Officers arrested Jaydon Manuel DeLeon, 25, Thursday, Feb. 3 and booked him into the Linn County Jail.

Court documents allege on or around Saturday, Jan. 28, DeLeon robbed and assaulted a victim using a dangerous or deadly weapon. The assault was an act of domestic violence, according to court paperwork.

DeLeon is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3 on charges of third-degree robbery and second-degree assault.