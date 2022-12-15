Albany man accused in fatal hit-and-run arraigned

An Albany man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run was arraigned Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15 on charges related to the incident.

Matthew James Dreyer, 49, is accused of failure to perform duties of a driver to seriously injured persons and tampering with physical evidence.

Albany Police Department officers arrested Dreyer on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after locating Dreyer with the vehicle suspected in the Dec. 10 incident.

According to police and court documents, Dreyer struck 30-year-old Albany resident Alexandria Lee Mulrooney near the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast early Saturday morning before driving away.

Police said someone called 911 at around 4:22 a.m. to report Mulrooney lying in the roadway. Emergency responders pronounced Mulrooney dead at the scene.

Two days after the collision, Albany police said they were searching for a mid-1980s to mid-'90s dark colored, single cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan. The agency said the vehicle left front-end material at the scene.

On Wednesday, thanks to tips from the community, police located Dreyer and the vehicle — a black 1997 Nissan pickup truck.

Court documents allege Dreyer knowingly fled the scene of the collision that resulted in Mulrooney’s death and also tampered with vehicle parts that could be used as physical evidence from the crash.

During Dreyer's arraignment, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Keith Stein appointed Dillon Duxbury as Dreyer's defense attorney and set security at $100,000. The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Dec. 19.