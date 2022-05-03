Albany business catches fire

The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Broadway Appliance at around 8:25 p.m. Monday night, May 2, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts.

The business owner was on site at the time of the fire and tried to reduce the fire spread, according to a news release from the Fire Department. He was uninjured.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but there is extensive smoke and physical damage to the building, according to AFD. The fire was fully controlled after about 15 minutes, according to Roberts.

At this time, the investigation into what caused the fire is still open. Roberts said the agency has a general idea of what may have caused it, but wasn’t ready to definitively make that determination yet.

Queen Avenue was closed for about 1½ hours during the fire. Roberts said this resulted in some frustrated drivers. She suggests community members sign up for emergency alerts from the city with Everbridge so that they are always aware of road closures, when to avoid certain areas or when to take action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0