Linn County Sheriff Logo

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 64-year-old Creswell man was killed Saturday evening in a crash just south of Brownsville.

In a report on the crash Sunday, Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Steven Ray Bailey was killed just before 7 p.m. while driving his motorcycle south on Gap Road. Bailey reportedly crossed through the north bound lane and through a ditch before colliding with a driveway culvert.

Deputies reportedly believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Timm said a bystander and first responders performed CPR on Bailey for 30 minutes before he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brownsville and Lebanon fire departments, Oregon Department of Forestry fire units and the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted on the scene.

