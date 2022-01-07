COVID-19 youth vaccination events set for Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe, Philomath

Benton County is collaborating with the Oregon Health Authority, Samaritan Health Services and county school districts to host coronavirus youth vaccination events in Alsea, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath, starting the week of Jan. 9.

These events will be focused on providing first and second doses, and only a very limited number of boosters will be available.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event, except for the clinic at Cheldelin Middle School, which will offer only the Pfizer vaccine. All individuals who receive a coronavirus vaccine at the clinics listed below will also receive a nonperishable food box, while supplies last.

The schedule and details for the events follow.

Alsea:

4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday , Jan. 11 and Feb. 1 at Alsea School, 301 S. Third St. Open to those age 5 and older; no appointments needed.

Corvallis:

2 to 6 p.m. Sunday , Jan. 9 and Jan. 30 at Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Pediatric event for youth ages 5 to 17 and their families; no appointment needed.

and Jan. 30 at Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Pediatric event for youth ages 5 to 17 and their families; no appointment needed. 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd. Pediatric event for youth ages 5 to 17 and their families; no appointment needed. Only the Pfizer vaccine (for 5 years and up) will be available at this event

Monroe:

3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday , Jan. 12 and Feb. 2 at Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.. This event is open to anyone age 5 and older; no appointment is needed.

Philomath:

4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday , Jan. 10 and 31 at Philomath High School, 2054 Applegate St. Pediatric event for youth ages 5 to 17 and their families; no appointment needed.

No identification or proof of address is needed, and individuals need not be permanent Oregon residents to get the vaccine. All clinics are fully accessible and interpreters will be available. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.

In the event of extreme inclement weather, these events may be canceled. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.co.benton.or.us/covid19/page/current-and-upcoming-vaccination-clinics.

