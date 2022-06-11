COVID-19 still has 'grip' on Benton County, health ]official reports

Despite the what appears to be a waning pandemic, COVID-19 still has something of a grip on Benton County.

“Right now, we’re in a plateau of high transmission,” April Holland, Public Health deputy director, said during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 7. She said the disruptions from the virus continue to disrupt daily life and impact the most vulnerable.

Holland said the COVID-19 data from the week starting May 29 showed 245 cases, a rate of 259 per 100,000, were reported in the county, down from the week prior’s 305 reported cases.

However, she said the COVID-19 testing positivity rate is “quite high” at 14.4% in Benton County, where testing prevalence is second only to Multnomah County in the state.

“We can use that positivity rate, given how undercounted cases are, to show that there’s still a lot of COVID out there, even if our numbers are going up and down a bit,” Holland said.

In terms of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community metrics, the county is currently at a medium risk level, according to Holland, who said one of two criteria would push that to high risk.

The first criteria is if new COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 10 per 100,000 or more. The second one is if staffed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients reach 10% or more in the multicounty region.

Holland said the county is currently at four hospitalizations per 100,000 and COVID-19 patient beds are at 3.6%.

“We know that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator,” she said. “So, as our cases are plateauing, our hospitalizations are continuing to increase somewhat.”

To reduce the risk of transmission, Holland suggested wearing effective masks in public indoor spaces and staying updated on COVID-19 vaccination. She said taking extra measures in higher risk settings can make a difference, regardless of the type of health threat.

“It’s harm reduction,” Holland said. “And harm reduction is public health.”

