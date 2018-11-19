The Corvallis City Council took action Monday on two major initiatives to raise revenue to pay for city services.
First, councilors unanimously passed three ordinances and a resolution that will implement a public safety fee that will raise $5 million per year to pay for additional firefighters and police officers.
Second, councilors unanimously passed a referral to the voters for an expanded local option property tax levy that would raise $29 million over five years, largely for parks, recreation and library services. The voters will pass judgment on the levy on May 21.
The two revenue pieces are part of a “three-legged stool” that City Manager Mark Shepard and the council have been promoting as a way to fill service gaps. The third leg, the formation of a countywide 911 emergency services taxing district, is tentatively scheduled to go to the voters in November 2019.
Here is a look at the two revenue measures that were discussed during Monday's meeting at the downtown fire station:
Public safety fee
The fee will be added to the city services bill that property owners, businesses and nonprofits all pay. The fee also includes water, wastewater, stormwater, street maintenance, urban forestry and transit service.
The funds will allow the Corvallis Police Department to hire 13 additional officers, two sergeants and four nonsworn community resource officers. Chief Jonathan Sassaman said the additions will help his department to be more proactive and do more community policing as well as reduce the 12-hour shifts his officers often face.
Proceeds from the fee will allow Corvallis Fire Chief Roy Emery to hire six additional firefighters, allowing him to staff both ambulance and fire crews at Fire Station 2 on Southwest 35th Avenue and Fire Station 3 on Northwest Circle Boulevard.
Veteran Ward 9 Councilor Hal Brauner, who is retiring at the end of the year after 18 years of service, said “we have not kept up with our funding of public safety. The response times are going over the tipping point.”
Brauner also chaired a sustainable budget task force that began work in 2015 on finding new revenue sources.
“We looked at all kinds of alternatives,” Brauner said. “There is no perfect system. This is the best one, in my opinion.”
One of the drivers of using the city services bill, councilors and visitors noted, is that unlike property taxes, the fee also will charge nonprofits such as Oregon State University and Samaritan Health Services
Ten people spoke on the fee during the public hearing, with seven residents favoring the fee and three opposing it. One of those favoring it, Kevin Bogatin, assistant superintendent of the Corvallis School District, said he supported the measure, which will cost the district an extra $4,000 per month. Bogatin, who spoke on behalf of the district, noted the success of the school resource officer program that city officials say the fee increase will help preserve.
Key concerns raised by opponents were the number of fees they are facing and the impact of the new charge on low-income residents.
Levy expansion
If voters ultimately back the levy expansion, it would charge $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed value to property owners’ tax bills starting next July. The current levy, which expires June 30, 2019, charges 82 cents per $1,000. The annual cost for the owner of property assessed at $300,000 is $246 under the current levy. It would rise to $321 per year if a new levy is approved by the voters. City officials have noted that property owners currently are paying 25 cents per $1,000 for a general obligation bond voters approved for park land and open space that expires the same time as the levy. Thus, city officials say, renewal of the levy at $1.07 technically would mean no property tax increase. Voters, however, might feel that they would prefer to have that quarter back.
If the expanded levy does not pass, city officials say, cuts will follow, including closure of the Majestic Theatre, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and a one-third reduction in library hours.
No members of the public spoke in favor or against the levy expansion during the community comments section of the meeting. The expiring levy passed by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin in 2013.
In the first action of Monday’s meeting, Municipal Judge Chris Dunfield swore in Ed Junkins as the new councilor for Ward 8. Junkins, a pediatrician with experience in public health and academia, ran unopposed in the Nov. 6 election and was the top vote-getter. Junkins replaces Mark Page, who could not run for re-election because he no longer lives in the ward.