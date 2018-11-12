The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a workshop on misinformation and online news at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Participants will learn strategies identifying misinformation and disinformation in news media, and folks can put the strategies into practice during the interactive final 30 minutes of the program. The event is part of a series of workshops called Digital Life.
The workshops will continue through April. The Dec. 16 event covers online privacy and security, with the Jan. 16 program featuring hidden information online.
For information call 541-766-6793.