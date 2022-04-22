Corvallis webinar to look at electrifying buildings

The public is invited to a virtual forum on electrifying Corvallis buildings, why it’s important and how to push for policies and build community campaigns to electrify the Northwest.

“Moving to Pollution-Free Buildings: Electrify PNW” is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Registration is available at www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

The forum will offer perspectives on the health and climate impacts of using gas appliances in homes and commercial buildings, the need to transition to all-electric buildings and insights into ensuring an equitable transition.

Speakers include Dylan Plummer, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club; Bob Jenks, executive director of the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board; and Beth Doglio, senior consultant for Climate Solutions, and former Washington state legislator.

The event is sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Energy Action Team, Electrify Corvallis, the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, Climate Solutions and the Oregon Citizens Utility Board. Further information is available at 541-230-1237, info@sustainablecorvallis.org or www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

