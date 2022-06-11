Corvallis watershed tour set for Wednesday, June 15

The community is invited to an opportunity that comes along only once a year: a guided tour of the Corvallis Forest on the lower slopes of Marys Peak.

The tour will start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Corvallis City Hall, and is expected to last about three hours, including travel time. The city of Corvallis will provide round-trip transportation.

The tour is free, but space is limited and registration is required. To register, call the Corvallis Public Works Department at 541-766-6916.

The tour offers an opportunity to get a closer look at the vast wooded mountain slopes that capture water that eventually ends up in the municipal water system. The 2,400-acre site provides about 30% of the city's drinking water via the Rock Creek Water Treatment Plant. The Corvallis Forest is 9 miles southwest of Corvallis, on the east side of Marys Peak, adjacent to the Siuslaw National Forest.

This year’s tour will focus on forest management, with visits to several sites in the forest showcasing different aspects of the city’s management activities. The tour will take place rain or shine, and will involve walking on gravel roads, so participants should dress for the terrain and the weather.

