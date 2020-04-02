Corvallis volunteers make supply runs for those housebound during COVID-19 epidemic

Jordan Baxter, an electrical engineering student at Oregon State University, put up a sign at his apartment complex offering to make supply runs for neighbors who have been advised not to leave their apartments.

“I don’t do too well just sitting cooped up with this thing going on,” Baxter said, adding that he figured one person running out to stores for others could help without making the outbreak worse.

“It definitely bottlenecks it, but it doesn’t eliminate the risk completely.”

So far, Baxter has gone on two runs, including buying an elderly woman some birdseed, a few groceries and batteries.

“I thought it was cool that someone needed help,” he said. “I was a little surprised with the trivialness of the items she asked for — they didn’t seem like they were important items. But if you are inspired to do something like this, don't take it lightly."

Baxter got the idea from a friend running a similar effort in Florida. He’d canceled his spring break plans anyway, so he said this became his way of having something to do. All he asks is for his neighbors to tell him what they need and reimburse him when he comes back with the items and receipt. He’s even provided wet wipes so people can clean the items themselves.