Measure 2-121, the Corvallis ballot measure that approved the formation of a South Corvallis urban renewal district, easily passed in all nine city wards, according to final certified results from the Benton County Elections Office.
Overall the measure received 9,169 “yes” votes to 1,631 “no” votes, passing by an 84.9 percent to 15.1 percent margin. This was the second vote for a district in Corvallis, one of just a handful of entities that requires a vote to form a district. A May 2009 vote for a district for the downtown core and portions of South Corvallis from Fillmore Avenue in the north to Crystal Lake Drive in the south, and from Sixth Street in the west to the Willamette River in the east, failed by a 55-45 percent margin.
According to a Gazette-Times analysis of the March 12 results the proposal did particularly well in Ward 2, one of the two city wards in South Corvallis. Ward 2 voters favored the plan by an 89 percent to 11 percent margin, but the widest margin of support was the 90 percent to 10 percent backing in Ward 5 north of Oregon State University.
Ward 3, the other South Corvallis precinct, backed Measure 2-121 by an 85.3-14.7 margin.
The strongest, relatively speaking, “no” vote in a city ward was the 19.0 percent opposition in Ward 9 in northeast Corvallis.
Here is a look at the vote in other city wards:
Ward 1: 83.5 percent to 16.5 percent.
Ward 4: 86.7 percent to 13.3 percent.
Ward 6: 84.5 percent to 15.5 percent.
Ward 7: 86.8 percent to 13.2 percent.
Ward 8: 83.0 percent to 17.0 percent.
The overall turnout rate was 33.7 percent, with Ward 8’s 41.84 percent participation rate the highest. Ward 7 was next at 41.39, with Ward 3 at 40.83 percent. Ward 5 had the lowest turnout rate, 21.34 percent, followed by Ward 2 at 22.53 percent.
Seventeen voters turned in blank ballots.
The district consists of approximately 425 acres of land bounded roughly by the railroad tracks on the west, the Marys River on the north, the city limits on the south and a jagged pattern east of Highway 99W.
The South Corvallis plan includes these specific projects: $10.4 million for street design and improvements; $8.5 million for affordable housing; $7.5 million for a neighborhood town center; $4.6 million for plan administration and refinement; $1 million for business support and enhancement; $930,000 for natural resources management, Millrace restoration and enhancement and mitigation of natural hazards; and $670,000 for a multiuse path that will connect the west side of South Corvallis with Avery Park.
The project list totals more than $33 million, but accounting for inflation, project officials estimate the district will spend more than $62 million by the time its 30-year lifespan expires. Project officials also say that urban renewal money will help “leverage” other public and private funds that will increase the total amount available by perhaps as much as six-fold.
The commonly used but often difficult to explain urban renewal tool of “tax increment financing” will be used to help prime the pump for projects. The money comes from increases in property tax rolls inside the boundary as a result of development. Revenue bonds also can be issued based on projected increases in the urban renewal fund.
The Corvallis City Council will service as the “urban renewal agency” that will administer the district.