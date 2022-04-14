Corvallis Tweed Ride is vintage fun

Some would say a leisurely bicycle ride around Corvallis only improves with a stylish outfit and a crowd of fellow fun-seekers.

“There’s a whole bike culture here; it’s very bike-oriented,” said Nelson Binggeli, who organizes the local Tweed Ride.

The eighth annual Corvallis Tweed Ride returns April 24. Riders of all ages should gather at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Washington Avenue for a scenic tour of the town. Organizers encourage — but do not require — vintage attire and bicycles. Packing a picnic lunch is suggested.

Binggeli co-organizes the ride with his wife, Bridget Hayes, who does most of the work, he said. They did a similar ride in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Georgia in 2013. It was their first-ever tweed ride, and after moving to Corvallis, they launched the inaugural local event in 2015.

“People are looking for different ways to ride their bikes and experience the city,” Binggeli said.

The Tweed Ride broadens the appeal of what people typically think about cycling. It’s not about spandex-clad racers on the highway but exploring your environment at a relaxed pace, maybe taking lunch with a few fellow riders.

“It’s more recreational, social,” he said. “And appreciating our city and the parks.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In 2017, the Tweed Ride took the show on the road for an Albany event, which spawned the Albany Tweed Ride the following year. This year that ride takes place on May 14. It ends at the Deluxe Brewery, which will host its annual Vintage Bicycle Show and Swap Meet.

As it happens, the Albany ride was started by Oscar Hult, owner of The Natty Dresser in Albany. Binggeli said Hult’s menswear shop is a preparation destination for serious tweed riders who desire the authentic look. Binggeli also suggests the Goodwill on Ninth Street in Corvallis for vintage outfits and gear.

There are numerous bicycle shops in the area, all of which Binggeli recommends. He also suggested cycling enthusiasts check out the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, a nonprofit, donation-based shop with a wide range of affordable used bikes and free-to-use tools as well as staff guidance.

Binggeli noted Open Streets Corvallis is another annual event that shares the Tweed Ride’s mission to celebrate nonmotorized travel for experiencing Corvallis. It started in 2017, and after a two-year hiatus it’s back on Aug. 14.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.