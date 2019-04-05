The Corvallis Park and Recreation Department’s urban forestry program has made virtually a clean sweep of the available hardware for its tree management.
The city earned Tree City USA status from the Arbor Day Foundation for its 18th consecutive year, while also receiving a sterling award in recognition of 10 consecutive years of growth in its urban forestry program.
In addition Oregon Community Trees honored Corvallis with its city of the year award. The organization singled out Corvallis among the 66 Oregon cities that participate because of the success of the city’s tree stewards corps that was organized by urban forestry outreach specialist Jennifer Killian. The program, now in its second year, has trained more than 50 community members to help maintain and nurture the urban forest.
The city celebrated the honors with a ceremony at Monday’s City Council meeting. Mayor Biff Traber read a proclamation, councilors and other city staffers received potted succulents and urban forestry staffers discussed recent successes, including removal of hazardous trees in Avery park, its pruning program, milling the lumber from remove trees to raise money, a tree for a fee program to improve tree survivability in new developments and a plan to plant more than 180 trees in 2019, more than double the total of last year.
In addition, Parks and Recreation Department staffers, Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire and a dozen or so tree stewards were out in the rain Friday morning at Cloverland Park planting trees. Cloverland is in the ward of Glassmire, who pitched in on the hole-digging.
The bad news Friday was that Cloverland Park felt more like Cloverland Swamp. The good news was that the damp ground made it easier to dig the holes. The crews planted seven trees, a mix of bald cypress, American yellowwood, cobblestone oak and Kentucky coffee.
Urban forester Jonathan Pywell noted that the stately red maples in the southeast corner of the park were planted too close to the sidewalk — and the utility wires — necessitating regular pruning. There won’t be that problem with the cypresses, which were planted further into the interior of the park.
“In urban forestry you have to think in a long time scale,” Pywell said. “You want to make it a good park in perpetuity.”
Pywell also noted that the cypresses, known for their Southern roots, do particularly well in the wet Oregon climate.
“We’ve got all the wetness we need here,” Pywell said amid the squishy turf, standing water and mini-marshes at Cloverland. “We might as well plant trees that like it.”