The Corvallis City Council and its councilors-elect met Monday afternoon at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, with the transportation system plan update dominating the conversation.
The “orientation” session evolved into a free-wheeling discussion of issues facing the city, with the transportation plan rising to the top of the food chain.
The city’s update, which is required by and paid for by the state, was scheduled for final approval by the end of the year. But that timetable hit a roadblock when the city’s Planning Commission unanimously rejected the plan Nov. 28 and offered six findings which outlined its concerns.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the plan at its Dec. 17 meeting, with Dec. 20 on the schedule as a backup date for a possible “special meeting.” Passing the plan requires passing an ordinance and if the ordinance does not pass unanimously, then a second reading on the 20th would be necessary.
Some councilors and Planning Commission members have said that the tweaks the plan requires might move the work into next year, but there is no remaining state funding for that work after the end of the year. In addition, pushing the plan into next year would bring into the mix four new city councilors who did not participate in the 29 briefings plan drafters delivered to the council.
City Manager Mark Shepard, meanwhile, says he is optimistic the issue can be laid to rest next week.
“You’ll be getting a staff report that will, in depth, address all the issues the Planning Commission had,” Shepard said. “Changes were made, and I think you’ll want to see (the report) before reaching any conclusions. What you’ll see from professional city staff Monday is a recommendation that you approve the (transportation system plan). And you will understand why that is.”
Councilors continued to express concerns about undercutting the Planning Commission. Ed Junkins, the new councilor in Ward 8, noted, for the second consecutive meeting, the challenge facing new councilors trying to get a handle on the update.
“We shouldn’t take lightly that we might be moving this four-year project to a new council,” said Junkins, who was sworn in Nov. 19 because the outgoing councilor, Mark Page, had moved out of the ward. “The learning curve for new councilors will be steep and lots of institutional memory will be gone.”
One of those veterans, Hal Brauner of Ward 9, meanwhile, countered that the plan should not be viewed as something that is etched in stone and that future councils should feel free to add to it or amend it as needed.
Other items that came up at the session:
• Urban renewal: The proposal to create a 425-acre urban renewal district in South Corvallis will be Measure 2-121 on the March 12 ballot. From this point on, city staff cannot be involved in campaigning for the project, although elected councilors can. Hyatt Lytle, whose Ward 3 includes South Corvallis, noted that a website on the campaign, www.yesforabettercorvallis.org, is up and that backers are hoping to raise $16,000 by the end of the year to pay for the election effort.
• Budget: The city will have an expansion of its local option property tax levy on the ballot May 21. The plan, if approved by the voters, would raise more than $5 million annually, mainly for parks, recreation and library services. But because that additional money cannot be guaranteed, the 2019-20 budget that Shepard will present to the Budget Commission next spring will be structured without it.
• Retreat: The council is planning a full-day retreat for Jan. 15 that will be facilitated by Erik Jensen of Portland. On the agenda, Shepard said, will be team building, goal setting and work on updating the strategic operational plan. Some councilors objected to the full-day commitment and noted that such requirements can make it harder to attract individuals who work to run for council seats.
Charter update: Shepard said that his updated strategic operational plan will include a component on possible updates to the city charter. Councilors Monday generally attached a low priority to such work, noting that affordable housing is a much more important challenge.