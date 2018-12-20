The battle over Corvallis’ transportation system plan will continue into the new year.
The City Council, at a special Thursday session at the downtown fire station, passed the mandatory second readings of the two ordinances required to implement the document but also put in place a procedure to collaborate with the Planning Commission on some issues that remain divisive. The second readings on the ordinances were required because the Monday votes on them were not unanimous.
Thursday’s session lasted 106 minutes. While it’s not clear if that constitutes a city record for a second reading, the lengthy session — following a four-hour public hearing Monday — clearly revealed some wear and tear for the participants.
“Is this necessary for the TSP? Isn’t this a conversation we can have at another time?” asked Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis during a confusing exchange involving vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and the regional transportation system plan (RTSP) that the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) will be developing. “I’m tired … it’s been a long week.”
One councilor kept mixing up acronyms, calling the TSP the SOP (which stands for strategic operational plan), the city attorney lost his place a couple of times while reading the ordinances and Mayor Biff Traber expressed perhaps as much frustration as he has ever shown in his four years in office while trying to keep the discussion focused.
Ultimately, councilors voted 8-1 on the two ordinances that will implement the plan, with Ward 4’s Barbara Bull voting no both times. Voting yes were Roen Hogg (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Ellis, Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Bill Glassmire (Ward 7), Ed Junkins (Ward 8), Hal Brauner (Ward 9) and Penny York (Ward 1).
York missed Monday's public hearing but watched it on video after returning from a long-planned vacation that returned her to town in time for Thursday’s session, which had not been scheduled when she left town. The original vote on the plan was set for Dec. 3, but that timetable was pushed back because the plan was discussed at two public hearings by the city’s Planning Commission before commissioners unanimously recommended that the council reject it.
In an effort to work with the Planning Commission and make sure its concerns were addressed, Glassmire revived a motion that was tabled Monday. The motion, which ultimately passed 9-0, calls for at least a pair of joint City Council-Planning Commission meetings to occur by July 1 at which special area plans and road alignments through natural features and hazards “should” be discussed.
Special area plans and the road alignments were two of the key concerns of the Planning Commission. Glassmire’s motion passed after a Lytle amendment that would have changed “should” to “could” failed on an 8-1 vote in which only Bull voted yes.
Councilors also voted 8-1, after lengthy discussion, on a motion by Brauner to make the plan effective Jan. 1. Bull voted no, suggesting that the project would benefit from additional work and Planning Commission input.
Bull also offered a motion that would cement the status of Southwest West Hills Road as a collector street. The plan rates the street at the higher usage arterial level. Given possible increased traffic on West Hills if proposed residential developments near the West Hills-53rd Street intersection come to pass, councilors voted down Bull’s motion on a 6-3 vote. Voting with Bull were Lytle and Glassmire. York, Hogg, Ellis, Wyse, Junkins and Brauner voted no.
Councilors set the special meeting as part of an effort to approve the plan before the end of the year. Three new councilors will join the group in January, and Junkins is just six weeks into his tenure.
During the mayor and councilor reports segment that closed the meeting, Traber paid tribute to retiring councilors Hogg and Brauner, who are leaving with a combined 13 terms of experience. Traber noted the budget expertise of nine-term veteran Brauner and praised four-termer Hogg for his work on behalf of neighborhood livability.