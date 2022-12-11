Corvallis' The Arts Center latest exhibit features Indigenous artists

The latest exhibit at The Arts Center in Corvallis, "Always Here," spotlights the work of four indigenous artists.

The Arts Center officials call the Main Gallery exhibition "transformative," in a news release. It features the work of Amber Ball, Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi, Steph Littlebird and Matthew Earl Williams.

"'Always Here' seeks to interrupt the conventional constructs surrounding Indigenous art and change how viewers define art created by Native artists with direct ancestral connections to local lands," according to the release. "'Always Here' focuses on the contemporary Native experience by responding to the past, present, and future of Native identities."

On Friday, Dec. 9, Hudson and Williams gave a talk at the opening reception. A supplemental community performance, storytelling with Marta Lu Clifford, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 21 at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Normal gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.