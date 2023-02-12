Boarders pushing for improvements at the Corvallis skate park are calling for help getting their project across the finish line.

At this time last year, the nonprofit Benton County Skateboarding Alliance was cruising toward building a new bowl feature at Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, located beneath a highway overpass downtown.

But inflation gripped the economy in 2022 and has only recently begun to ease, leaving the bowl project up in the air as supporters scramble to fill a $75,000 funding gap to cover increased building costs.

All the permits are in place — it’s just a matter of bankrolling.

“It’s been kind of a wild ride for us,” said Vaughn Balzer, Skateboarding Alliance president. “We went from having 100% of the funding to having a gap of $75,000 over the course of last year.”

The Skateboarding Alliance was formed in 2007 and has been working on a new bowl since then, raising more than $50,000 for engineering and design as well as improvements to the skate park in 2019. The improvements inspired an anonymous donor to kick-in $40,000 to the city specifically for a new bowl.

“The city was able to leverage that $40,000 to get a matching grant of $60,000,” Balzer said. “Everything was looking solid, but then suddenly we got hit with the inflation numbers, and that put a damper on things.”

Adding to the complications, family health issues waylaid both Balzer and Jasmin Woodside, a Skateboarding Alliance member and civil engineer who’s been working on the project. They’re both struggling to sustain the effort they’ve been putting into the bowl.

“We’ve done what we can do,” Woodside said. “We’re not big nonprofit fundraisers. That’s not what we specialize in.”

Balzer and Woodside hope some people will come forward to help lead the last leg of the journey, raising money and coordinating with the city on planning and construction. They think help could come from private citizens, the city, businesses, nonprofits, and maybe even Oregon State University.

“This is such a community, grassroots effort that’s been going on for so long,” Woodside said. “And the kids are still coming out and wanting this to happen, so let’s make it happen.”

The park was designed for those with beginner and intermediate skills, lacking appropriate terrain for more advanced skaters. And it can get crowded, seeing upwards of 500 visitors a week in summertime, Balzer said.

Adding a new bowl would help make it safer and more attractive, supporters say.

“That’s part of the problem — within the skateboard world, even just in Oregon itself with over 130 skate parks, Corvallis is considered a joke,” skateboarding instructor Joesf Lindstrom said, adding the Olympic sport should have stronger representation in a college town.

The proposed spot for the 2,812-square-foot project is just west of the existing facility. It would be a maximum width of just over 54 feet, with 4 feet of deck on the west and 10 feet of deck on the east. The most recent estimate put the cost at more than $258,000.

In January 2022, the bowl project cleared the Corvallis Planning Commission with a unanimous vote, although worries about attracting unsavory elements dominated the discussion. Drug use and homeless encampments were among the safety concerns raised by some planning commissioners.

Public testimony was largely in favor of the new bowl. Supporters, including several younger skaters, defended the positivity and diversity of skateboarding culture and distanced it from any criminal activity. They also highlighted the health value of skateboarding as well as the potential tourism benefit of a more advanced facility.

“The park serves a larger portion of the community than I think folks realize,” Balzer said as a stream of high school-aged skaters rolled in on a sunny winter afternoon. “We think this is a great time for the community to step up.”

If you’d like to help the Benton County Skateboarding Alliance, contact Balzer at vaughn.g.balzer@gmail.com.

