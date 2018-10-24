The men’s cold weather homeless shelter has scheduled an open house for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 221 Southeast Chapman Place.
The shelter opens Nov. 1. This will be its second season at the old Hanson Tire Factory building. An earlier plan would have located the shelter, the Stone Soup meal service and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center at a building on Southwest Second Street, but that proposal was scuttled amid opposition from folks who did not want the services downtown.
The shelter once again will be operated by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, with Harry Reich as the shelter manager.
Shelter officials are looking to fill 1,300 volunteer shifts during the winter seasons, which runs through March 31. The shifts are mainly two to three hours each, with a variety of duties, including check-in, bag checking and food services. Some volunteers will serve as the leader of the shift and others will sleep overnight at the shelter.
“The shelter cannot exist without the community volunteers,” Reich said. “We are so grateful for the tremendous support of so many members of the community who help the shelter be successful by volunteering.”
Community members who want to volunteer can use the SignUp Genius website by going to http://bit.ly//Mensshelter.