The city of Corvallis has scheduled an open house and roundtable at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the commons at Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., to discuss the city’s vision and climate action projects.
The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by roundtable discussions. On hand will be members of the city’s Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board and its Climate Action Advisory Board.
Participants can receive an update on the work of the two boards and also bring forward initiatives and projects for the boards to consider. Spanish and Arabic translators will be on hand, child care will be available and there will be refreshments and live music.
Space is limited. Here is a link to the online registration site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/icancaab-kickoff-event-tickets-49994959269?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The meeting will open with a pair of public hearings, one on a proposal to move forward with an urban renewal district plan for South Corvallis and the second on a land development code text amendment on removing planned development overlays. Community comments will not be taken until after the hearings.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to discuss amending the county development code and consider a women in technology proposal.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms to discuss a quit claim, changes to environmental health fees and an increase in the district attorney’s stipend.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., to consider possible book titles to feature on pillars in the parking garage. The project, which aims to encourage people to read, was brought forward by local Scout Vincent Bottaro of Troop 173.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Police Department is hosting a "coffee with a cop" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Linn-Benton Community College's Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave. Officers will be on hand to answer questions.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Community Relations Advisory Group meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss next steps in working with its livability survey, a presentation on the 2018 student move out and planning for Halloween.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners are scheduled to deliberate on a land development text code amendment on criteria for planned development modifications.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will receive an update on the capital improvement program.
• Oregon State University will host a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. at the Depot Suites meeting room, 700 SW Washington Ave., to discuss its plans for a upper-division housing project on a Lower Campus parcel whose boundaries are Ninth Street to the east, 11th Street to the west, Monroe Avenue to the north and Madison Avenue on the south. The university needs city permission to alter its master plan by transferring and reallocating development allowances within campus sectors. The Planning Commission and City Council are not expected to review the plan until early next year.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting an election forum at 7 p.m. at the library. The event will start with candidates for Corvallis mayor, and at 8 p.m. league members will discuss the pros and cons of the five state measures on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.